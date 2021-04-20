Xi calls for strengthening global governance at BFA annual conference

Xinhua) 17:01, April 20, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021, on April 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on all countries in Asia and beyond to answer the "call of our times," defeat the pandemic through solidarity, strengthen global governance, and keep pursuing a community with a shared future for mankind.

When delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021, Xi said that the world needs consultation on an equal footing to create a future of shared benefits.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the BFA, this year's annual conference is themed "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation."

"Global governance should reflect the evolving political and economic landscape in the world, conform to the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, and meet the practical needs in addressing global challenges," Xi said.

All countries should follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, uphold true multilateralism, and make the global governance system more fair and equitable, Xi said.

"What we need in today's world is justice, not hegemony," he said. "Big countries should behave in a manner befitting their status and with a greater sense of responsibility."

Calling for the building of an open world economy, Xi said that openness is essential for development and progress and holds the key to post-COVID economic recovery.

"We need to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration, and enhance supply, industrial, data and human resources chains," he said.

Efforts should also be made to boost the digital economy, and step up exchanges and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine and modern energy, to turn the fruits of scientific and technological innovation into greater benefits for people in all countries, according to Xi.

On creating a future of health and security with solidarity and cooperation, Xi said the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO) must be given full play in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

"We must put people and their lives above anything else, scale up information sharing and collective efforts, and enhance public health and medical cooperation," he said.

For this purpose, international cooperation should be bolstered on the research and development, production and distribution of vaccines, so that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need, said the Chinese president.

On climate change, Xi stressed the importance of following the philosophy of green development, advancing international cooperation and doing more to implement the Paris Agreement.

He also said the world needs to be committed to justice to create a future of mutual respect and mutual learning.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it all the more clear to people around the world that we must reject the cold-war and zero-sum mentality and oppose a new 'Cold War' and ideological confrontation in whatever forms," he said.

Xi also underscored the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust in state-to-state relations, which "must be put front and center."

"We must advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, and encourage exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to promote the progress of human civilization," Xi said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)