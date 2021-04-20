Xi, Putin congratulate 9th meeting of China-Russia dialogue mechanism between ruling parties

Xinhua) 16:55, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday respectively sent congratulatory letters to the ninth meeting of the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia, held via video link.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed his warm congratulations on the meeting.

