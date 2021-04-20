Xi's expositions on building community with shared future for humanity published in Russian

Xinhua) 14:24, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The Russian language version of a book of Chinese President Xi Jinping's discourses on promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity has been published.

The book, published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press, collects 85 pieces of expositions by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The Russian version and the previously published English, French and Japanese versions will help foreign readers better understand the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the connotations of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, and China's foreign policy.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)