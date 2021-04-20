Xi-Macron-Merkel video summit positive signal of win-win global climate governance, say experts

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The recent video summit among leaders of China, France and Germany has sent a positive signal to the world community for jointly tackling global challenges such as climate change, experts have said, noting the summit bears great significance for building a fair, reasonable and win-win global climate governance system.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing on Friday.

The leaders of the three countries exchanged in-depth views on cooperation in coping with climate change, as well as on China-Europe relations, anti-pandemic cooperation, and major international and regional issues.

Ali el-Hefny, Egypt's former ambassador to China, said that the gathering of China-France-Germany signals the three sides' firm stand for maintaining their obligations towards the climate and sends a very positive message to other countries to be part of the actions to reduce emissions.

The former ambassador hailed China as "a model for the international community in the field of tackling global emissions".

"The summit shows the commitment to climate action extends from China to Europe and this is essential if we are all going to implement the Paris Agreement which requires raising ambition in the next decade," Richie Merzian, director of Climate and Energy Program at the Australia Institute, told Xinhua.

Climate change is a global challenge that requires active participations of all countries in the world, said Humphrey Moshi, a professor at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

This summit has set a good example for dealing with global issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic through international cooperation, said Moshi.

President Xi has announced that China will strive to bring carbon dioxide emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral before 2060, said Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, adding that this is a major commitment, which reflects China's responsible attitude towards climate change.

