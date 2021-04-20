We live in an age rife with challenges, full of hope: Xi

Xinhua) 11:17, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The combined forces of changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century have brought the world into a phase of fluidity and transformation, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

Instability and uncertainty are clearly on the rise, Xi said, adding that while we live in an age rife with challenges, it is also an age full of hope.

