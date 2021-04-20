Decoupling hurts others' interests without benefiting oneself: Xi

Xinhua) 10:58, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that in the age of economic globalization, attempts to "erect walls" or "decouple" run counter to the law of economics and market principles, and would hurt others' interests without benefiting oneself.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

