Xi stresses opposing new "Cold War," ideological confrontation

Xinhua) 10:53, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed opposing a new "Cold War" and ideological confrontation in whatever forms.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it all the more clear to people around the world that we must reject the cold-war and zero-sum mentality and oppose a new 'Cold War' and ideological confrontation in whatever forms," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

