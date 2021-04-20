China will never seek hegemony, expansion, sphere of influence: Xi

Xinhua) 10:33, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence no matter how strong it may grow, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)