All are welcome to share in opportunities of Chinese market: Xi

Xinhua) 10:11, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that all are welcome to share in the vast opportunities of the Chinese market.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

China will take an active part in multilateral cooperation on trade and investment, fully implement the Foreign Investment Law and its supporting rules and regulations, and cut further the negative list on foreign investment, said Xi.

Also, China will continue to develop the Hainan Free Trade Port and develop new systems for a higher-standard open economy, Xi added.

