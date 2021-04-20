Home>>
Xi congratulates Diaz-Canel on election as head of Cuban Communist Party
(Xinhua) 09:57, April 20, 2021
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks during the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in Havana, Cuba, April 16, 2021. (Ariel Royero/Prensa Latina/Handout via Xinhua)
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Diaz-Canel on his election as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.
