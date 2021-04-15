Home>>
Xi's speech marking 95th founding anniversary of CPC to be published
(Xinhua) 16:23, April 15, 2021
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CPC will be published Friday in the eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the ceremony on July 1, 2016.
