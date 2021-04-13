Home>>
Xi stresses development of modern vocational education system
(Xinhua) 13:30, April 13, 2021
Students have a training class on auto repairing at a vocational school in Xiji County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to speed up the development of the modern vocational education system and cultivate more high-quality technical professionals.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction toward improving the country's vocational education.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
