Chinese president and wife send condolences over death of Britain's Prince Philip

Xinhua) 15:48, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday sent a message of condolences to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II over the passing of Prince Philip.

Expressing their deep condolences, Xi and Peng in the message also extended sincere sympathy to the Queen and her family. Enditem

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)