Home>>
Chinese president and wife send condolences over death of Britain's Prince Philip
(Xinhua) 15:48, April 10, 2021
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday sent a message of condolences to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II over the passing of Prince Philip.
Expressing their deep condolences, Xi and Peng in the message also extended sincere sympathy to the Queen and her family. Enditem
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's article on Party history learning to be published
- Various events planned to mark CPC centenary
- Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Xi Jinping on socialist democracy
- Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi
- Xi's article on rule of law to be published
- Xi's speech at gathering marking poverty relief accomplishments published
- Xi stresses high-quality, sustainable development of social security
- Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.