Various events planned to mark CPC centenary

People's Daily Online) 16:13, March 23, 2021

A series of events will be held to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), including a grand celebration at which General Secretary Xi Jinping will make an important speech, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Hongyu)