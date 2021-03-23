Home>>
Various events planned to mark CPC centenary
(People's Daily Online) 16:13, March 23, 2021
A series of events will be held to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), including a grand celebration at which General Secretary Xi Jinping will make an important speech, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
