Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee and mark the centenary of the Party with actions and outstanding accomplishments.

Xi called on the senior CPC officials to stay committed to the Party's grand blueprint, boldly assume their responsibilities and perform their duties, and be more forward-looking in the fields they are in charge of.

They were also asked to take reinforcing the Party's political foundations as the overarching principle, assume the principal responsibilities of exercising full and vigorous governance over the Party, and uphold the Party's people-centered philosophy of development.

Their reports summed up the experiences over the past year and stated the main points of their future work, which include:

-- resolutely implement the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee, and Xi's instructions;

-- take the lead in studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee;

-- coordinate epidemic control with economic and social development, and make solid efforts in the fields they are in charge of in accordance with the overall plan of the CPC Central Committee;

-- strictly follow the Party's requirements on requesting instructions and making reports in their work, and uphold democratic centralism; and

-- resolutely implement the requirements in exercising full and vigorous governance over the Party.