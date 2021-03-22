Xi Jinping on archeological research

Photo taken on March 19, 2021 shows bronze wares unearthed from a sacrificial pit at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chinese archaeologists announced Saturday that some new major discoveries have been made at the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China, helping shed light on the cultural origins of the Chinese nation. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese archeologists announced Saturday that some new major discoveries have been made at the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China, helping shed light on the origin of the Chinese civilization.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has stressed the significance of archeological research. The following is a selection of his remarks on the subject.

-- Historical and cultural heritage is a non-renewable, irreplaceable resource, and protecting it should always come first.

-- Archeological findings reveal the origin and evolution of the Chinese civilization, its glorious achievements and great contributions to human civilization.

-- There are still many unknown areas in the ancient history of China, and archeological work remains an arduous task and still has a long way to go.

-- Archeology is an important cultural undertaking as well as a piece of work with great social and political significance.

-- Historical and cultural heritage not only vividly tells the past but also profoundly affects the present and future; it belongs not only to us but also to future generations.

-- Having gone through over 5,000 years of vicissitudes, the Chinese civilization has always kept to its original roots. As a symbol of the Chinese nation's unique spirit, it provides the nation with abundant nourishment to grow and prosper.

-- Through exchanges with other civilizations, the Chinese civilization has contributed to the world a profound system of thoughts, a wide range of scientific, technological, cultural and artistic achievements, and unique institutional creations, thereby deeply influencing the development of the world's civilizations.

-- We should encourage different civilizations to respect each other and live in harmony, and make exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations a bridge for enhancing friendship among the peoples around the world, a driving force for the progress of human society, and a bond for safeguarding world peace.