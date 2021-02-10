Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese

(Xinhua)    16:28, February 10, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese Wednesday at a reception in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the gathering at the Great Hall of the People, greeting Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese.

This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 12.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

