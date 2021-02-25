Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life

A grand gathering is held to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty alleviation and honor its model poverty fighters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 25, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

'Complete victory'

* China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty (Read more)

* 98.99 million Chinese in rural areas helped out of poverty from 2012 to 2020

* 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list

* Some 25.68 million poor people in China from 7.9 million households have seen their dilapidated houses renovated since late 2012

* 9.6 million Chinese people have been relocated from impoverished areas since late 2012

* 28 ethnic minority groups with relatively small population have shaken off poverty collectively since late 2012

* 770 million rural residents have shaken off poverty since the beginning of reform and opening up over 40 years ago

* All of China's impoverished rural population lifted out of poverty

* Children in impoverished families have better access to education

* China contributes to over 70 percent of world's poverty reduction goal

* China achieved UN goal of poverty eradication 10 years ahead of 2030 deadline