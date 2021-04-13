Former senior disciplinary inspector expelled from CPC

Xinhua) 09:17, April 13, 2021

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) for grave violations of Party discipline and laws.

Dong was a former deputy head with the central disciplinary inspection team. He had lost his ideals and convictions and was dishonest and disloyal to the Party, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement Monday.

An investigation found that Dong had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct. He did so by entering private clubs in disregard of rules and attending banquets that may have compromised the fulfillment of his duties.

Dong also took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations and project contracting. He accepted large amounts of money and gifts in return.

Dong's behavior has gravely violated Party discipline and constitutes significant violations of duty-related laws. He is also suspected of committing the crime of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

Under Party regulations and laws, and as approved by the CPC Central Committee, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case to judicial proceedings.

