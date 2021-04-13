CPC applies scientific methods in governance, says British business leader

April 13, 2021

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has applied scientific methods in governance, Chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club Stephen Perry has told Xinhua.

For more than half a century, three generations of Perry's family have devoted their lives to promoting China-Britain economic and trade ties. Witnessing the country's dramatic changes for decades, Perry holds an insightful observation on China's system and its ways of thinking and acting.

