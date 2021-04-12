Columns for digital publications launched to celebrate CPC centenary

Xinhua) 13:57, April 12, 2021

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Special columns for digital publications were launched Sunday on 19 websites to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The campaign, organized by the National Press and Publication Administration, features 100 selected digital publication projects of various types, eulogizing the new era.

The 19 websites, including major news websites, leading digital reading platforms, and new media websites, will present the selected digital publications to the public free of charge for 100 days.

