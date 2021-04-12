Home>>
A Path Forward
(Xinhua) 08:35, April 12, 2021
Eliminating poverty, initiating reform, and encouraging innovation... China has been exploring its own path forward, under the leadership of the CPC.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: CPC's leadership key to China's success, says former Nigerian FM
- Senior CPC official stresses nurturing family culture
- China sets role model for global poverty reduction
- CPC leadership critical to China's success in poverty eradication: overseas officials
- How China has lifted nearly 800 mln people out of poverty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.