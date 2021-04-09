China sets role model for global poverty reduction

April 09, 2021

Farmers pick strawberries in a greenhouse of a strawberry plantation in Guangshan County, Xinyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 24, 2021. (People's Daily Online/Xie Wanbai)

Poverty is a chronic affliction of human society and a common challenge faced by the whole world. China had long been plagued by poverty at a scale and a level of severity that has rarely been seen anywhere else in the world. As a result, the challenge of poverty alleviation in China almost defies imagination.

Over the past century, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has united and led the Chinese people in the battle against poverty with unwavering faith and will, making great historic achievements in eliminating extreme poverty, an issue that had bothered the Chinese nation for thousands of years. It is a great accomplishment that bears important significance for both the Chinese nation and the human society.

On April 6, the State Council Information Office released a white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution", which records the course of the Chinese people's great fight in eliminating extreme poverty from five areas, introduces China's approach, and shares its experience and actions in poverty alleviation.

The white paper mirrors the firm conviction and practical actions of China to bring a better life to its people with a people-centered philosophy, and fully demonstrates the country's responsibility to take an active part in global poverty management and make greater contribution to building a better world.

Governance of a country starts with the needs of the people. To eliminate poverty, improve livelihood and achieve common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism and an important mission of the CPC.

Since 2012, China has fought a decisive battle against poverty that is unprecedented in scale and intensity, and has benefited the largest number of people in human history.

At the end of 2020, through eight years of hard work, China achieved the goal of eliminating extreme poverty – a key goal for the new era of building socialism with Chinese characteristics. The 98.99 million people in rural areas who were living below the current poverty threshold all shook off poverty; all the 128,000 impoverished villages and 832 designated poor counties got rid of poverty. China has eliminated poverty over entire regions and eradicated extreme poverty – an outstanding and historic achievement.

This great victory shows that the CPC has held fast to its original aspiration and mission, and demonstrates its ability to lead politically, to guide through theory, to organize the people, and to inspire society. It has given the people trust in their ability to build a better life.

A will to unite as one, do its best, set targets, adopt a pragmatic approach, be pioneers, innovate, tackle tough issues head-on, and live up to the people's trust, has formed in the great endeavors of poverty alleviation. It has fostered a Chinese ethos and a readiness to respond to the call of the times, and will continue to inspire its people to create a better future.

China is home to nearly one fifth of the world's population. Its complete eradication of extreme poverty – the first target of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – 10 years ahead of schedule, is a milestone in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of humankind, making an important contribution to the cause of global poverty alleviation.

Poverty eradication has always been a tricky problem bothering global development and governance. With its own practice, China has set a role model in reducing poverty. Bearing in mind its prevailing reality and understanding the nature of poverty and the status of poverty alleviation, China has adopted a series of bold policies and measures, established a whole set of effective policy, work and institution systems, and embarked on a path of poverty alleviation and designed an approach with Chinese characteristics.

China's successful practice and valuable experience in eliminating extreme poverty have deepened human understanding of poverty alleviation trends, enriched and extended the theory of international poverty alleviation, and boosted the confidence of other countries, especially developing ones, in eradicating extreme poverty. They serve as reference for other countries to choose a suitable path of poverty alleviation, and offer China's approach to solving the problem of modern national governance and creating brighter prospects for social progress.

The world today is experiencing a scale of change unseen in a century. The Covid-19 pandemic is still spreading around the world, and poverty, hunger and disease are undermining people's pursuit for a better life. Everyone has the right to a decent life. All countries need to shoulder their responsibilities and work on poverty reduction, so that the sunshine of equity and justice can break through the haze of poverty and backwardness and illuminate a future of prosperity and development. China is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries on poverty reduction, support international poverty reduction, and act as an advocate, facilitator of and contributor to the international cause of poverty alleviation.

Facing the future, the CPC will always put the people before everything else, continue to work for people's all-round development, and common prosperity and a better life for all, and closely link China's future with that of the rest of the world, so as to make a greater contribution to building a global community of shared future that is free from poverty and blessed with common prosperity.

