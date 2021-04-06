Xi's remarks on China's poverty alleviation

April 06, 2021

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday released a white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution." The report depicts China's poverty alleviation efforts, shares the country's successful experience, and presents its contribution to ending poverty in other countries and regions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on many occasions, made remarks on China's efforts in ending poverty. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

-- In his special address at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda in January, Xi said as a steadfast member of developing countries, China will further deepen South-South cooperation, and contribute to the endeavor of developing countries to eradicate poverty, ease debt burden, and achieve more growth.

-- Speaking at the 12th BRICS Summit in November 2020 that also gathered leaders from Russia, India, South Africa and Brazil, Xi said: "We need to call on the international community to place the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the heart of international development cooperation."

Poverty eradication must be made a primary goal, and more resources must be channeled to poverty reduction, education, health and infrastructure development, he noted.

-- Addressing the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2020, Xi said the digital economy represents the future direction of global development, while innovation has fueled the economic takeoff in the Asia-Pacific.

Xi pledged in the meeting that "China will host a workshop on digital technology-enabled poverty alleviation, in a bid to unleash the role of digital technologies in eradicating poverty in our region."

-- Speaking at the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in November 2020, Xi said that true development is development for all and good development is sustainable.

"China supports setting up an SCO joint working group on poverty reduction and stands ready to share our good experience with other parties," he said.

-- China has every confidence to meet 10 years ahead of schedule the poverty eradication target set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and lift out of poverty all rural residents living below the current poverty line within the set time frame, Xi said in September 2020 via video link at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

-- China now contributes over 30 percent of global growth, and has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty by the UN standard, Xi said in 2018 in a signed article titled "Open up a New Future Together for China-Philippine Relations" and published in three Philippine newspapers ahead of his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

-- In the past few decades, China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty and will completely eliminate poverty by 2020. The Chinese economy has been contributing over 30 percent of the global growth for many years, Xi said when delivering a speech titled "Harnessing Opportunities of Our Times To Jointly Pursue Prosperity in the Asia-Pacific" at the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2018.

-- "We should strengthen development cooperation and help developing countries eliminate poverty so that people in all countries will live better lives. This is what fairness is essentially about; it is also a moral responsibility of the international community," Xi said in 2018 when delivering a keynote speech titled Jointly Charting a Course Toward a Brighter Future at the APEC CEO Summit.

