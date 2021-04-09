Senior CPC official stresses nurturing family culture

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and also a deputy director of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, speaks at a symposium on family, family education and family virtues in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2021. Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China and president of the All-China Women's Federation, presided over the meeting. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for stepped up efforts for cultivating family virtues that could facilitate national development in the new era.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the call at a symposium on family, family education and family virtues in Beijing on Thursday.

The efforts need to focus on core socialist values, traditions of revolution and traditional Chinese virtues, said Huang, who is also a deputy director of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress.

He urged CPC members to discipline themselves and run their families with integrity and thrift to help foster a healthy culture in the Party, government and society.

The symposium was organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the General Office of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress and the All-China Women's Federation.

