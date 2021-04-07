CPC leadership critical to China's success in poverty eradication: overseas officials

Xinhua) 13:42, April 07, 2021

The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is critical to China's success in poverty eradication, overseas officials have said.

Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have been lifted out of poverty.

Bikila Hurisa, head of the Ethiopian party's public and international relations, stressed that the leadership of the CPC is very important. "What other countries should learn is when your people are in absolute poverty, governments and parties should take the leadership, and the role of the state and the role of a strong party in solving the real problems of the citizens is very, very strong and clear," he said.

Ilyas El Omari, former general secretary of the Authenticity and Modernity Party of Morocco, said the success of China's poverty eradication confirms the leaders of the CPC and of the country "in general succeed, and will succeed, in meeting the needs of the Chinese people and the world."

The role of "the CPC in China has been very positive and promising, which led to the success and a miraculous victory and achievement of the CPC and the Chinese people," according to Saifullah Khan Nyazee, chief organizer of Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Eliminating absolute poverty is a key contributor to accomplishing the CPC's first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, has set a solid foundation for its new journey of fully building a modern socialist country, and has created a "China example" for poverty reduction.

