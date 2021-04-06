Home>>
Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution
By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 17:31, April 06, 2021
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: What China offers with white paper on poverty alleviation
- China issues white paper on poverty alleviation to share experiences in eradicating extreme poverty
- China facilitates global cause of poverty alleviation: white paper
- Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution
- China facilitates global cause of poverty alleviation: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.