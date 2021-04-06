China facilitates global cause of poverty alleviation: white paper

Xinhua) 09:54, April 06, 2021

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China has greatly accelerated global poverty alleviation and written a new chapter in the history of the fight against poverty, according to a white paper released Tuesday.

As the largest developing country, China has achieved rapid development in step with large-scale poverty alleviation, and economic transformation in step with the elimination of extreme poverty, and it has completed all poverty eradication targets and tasks on schedule, said the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."

