Home>>
China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation
(Xinhua) 10:34, April 05, 2021
BEIJING, April 5 -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on Tuesday morning.
The white paper, titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution," will be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday and a press conference will be held by the office.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China approves 156 bln yuan to consolidate poverty alleviation outcomes
- Booklet of guideline on poverty alleviation, rural vitalization published
- Top political advisor commends achievements of democratic supervision on poverty alleviation
- China’s targeted poverty alleviation strategy model for many countries: Thai ambassador
- China’s poverty alleviation achievement is historic: IFAD director
- Experts hail report on China's poverty alleviation achievements
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.