China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 10:34, April 05, 2021

BEIJING, April 5 -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on Tuesday morning.

The white paper, titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution," will be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday and a press conference will be held by the office.

