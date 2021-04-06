Home>>
China facilitates global cause of poverty alleviation: white paper
(Xinhua) 11:15, April 06, 2021
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China has greatly accelerated global poverty alleviation and written a new chapter in the history of the fight against poverty, according to a white paper released Tuesday.
As the largest developing country, China has achieved rapid development in step with large-scale poverty alleviation, and economic transformation in step with the elimination of extreme poverty, and it has completed all poverty eradication targets and tasks on schedule, said the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution
- China facilitates global cause of poverty alleviation: white paper
- China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation
- China approves 156 bln yuan to consolidate poverty alleviation outcomes
- Booklet of guideline on poverty alleviation, rural vitalization published
- Top political advisor commends achievements of democratic supervision on poverty alleviation
- China’s targeted poverty alleviation strategy model for many countries: Thai ambassador
- China’s poverty alleviation achievement is historic: IFAD director
- Experts hail report on China's poverty alleviation achievements
- Xi Jinping sees the potential of a tea leaf in alleviating poverty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.