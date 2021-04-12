China to celebrate CPC centenary with mass activities
Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China will launch mass activities to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Various activities will be held to inspire the whole Party, the whole army and all the Chinese people of various ethnic groups to stay true to the original aspiration, hold on to the mission, and work hard to make their due contributions, according to a circular recently issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee.
Thematic activities including reviewing the oath of joining the CPC, education activities targeting teenagers, and cultural activities will be held in two phases: before May and from May until the end of the year.
The circular urged innovative and people-oriented approaches in organizing these activities to make them more effective and appealing.
The slogans of the CPC centenary celebration were also unveiled in the circular.
