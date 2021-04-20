Home>>
Sessions held at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference
(Xinhua) 09:33, April 20, 2021
A session titled "The Future of 5G" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province on April 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
