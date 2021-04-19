Languages

Monday, April 19, 2021

Home>>

In pics: sessions held during Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference

(Xinhua) 17:17, April 19, 2021

 

John Aquilina, Malta's ambassador to China, presides over a session titled "The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road: Islands Economic Cooperation Forum" during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province on April 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories