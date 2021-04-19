In pics: sessions held during Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference

April 19, 2021

John Aquilina, Malta's ambassador to China, presides over a session titled "The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road: Islands Economic Cooperation Forum" during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province on April 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

