A look of International Conference Center for Boao Forum
(Ecns.cn) 10:07, April 19, 2021
Aerial photo shows the International Conference Center in Boao Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)
The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA)'s annual conference is scheduled for April 18 to 21 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. Four sub-forums will discuss topics like sustainable development of rural areas and island economies on the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
