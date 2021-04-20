Xi delivers keynote speech at Boao forum

A photo taken on April 18, 2021 shows the Boao Forum for Asia International Convention Center, the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 via video link on Tuesday and delivered the keynote speech.

Xi extended a warm welcome via video to all the guests participating, both in person and online, in the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 on Tuesday morning.

He said that 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).

The forum has borne witness to the extraordinary journey of China, of Asia and of the world, and has exerted a significant influence in boosting development in Asia and beyond, Xi said in a keynote speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the BFA Annual Conference 2021.

China achieves progress, development in tandem with rest of Asia, world

China has achieved progress and development in tandem with the rest of Asia and the world, Xi said.

As an important member of the Asian family, China has kept deepening reform and opening-up while promoting regional cooperation, Xi said.

Significance of BFA annual conference theme

Xi underscored the significance of the theme of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, which he said is convened against "a very special background."

The theme -- A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation -- is most opportune and relevant under the current circumstances, Xi said.

We live in an age rife with challenges, full of hope

The combined forces of changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century have brought the world into a phase of fluidity and transformation, said Xi.

Instability and uncertainty are clearly on the rise, Xi said, adding that while we live in an age rife with challenges, it is also an age full of hope.

Making responsible, wise choices for humanity's future

Xi called on the world to make responsible and wise choices when trying to answer two important questions regarding the future of humanity.

When answering the questions of where humanity should go from here and what kind of future to create for future generations, it is crucial that we bear in mind the shared interests of mankind, Xi said.

No fundamental change in trend toward multi-polar world

Xi stressed that there is no fundamental change in the trend toward a multi-polar world.

Economic globalization is showing renewed resilience, and the call for upholding multilateralism and enhancing communication and coordination has grown stronger, noted Xi.

Upholding true multilateralism

Xi stressed following the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and upholding true multilateralism.

Justice, not hegemony needed in the world

Xi said that justice is needed in today's world, not hegemony.

"World affairs should be handled through extensive consultation, and the future of the world should be decided by all countries working together," Xi said.

"We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others, or allow unilateralism pursued by certain countries to set the pace for the whole world," Xi stressed.

Big countries should behave in a manner befitting their status and with a greater sense of responsibility, he added.

Building open world economy

Xi called for building an open world economy.

Openness is essential for development and progress, and holds the key to post-COVID economic recovery, Xi said.

"We need to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration, and enhance supply, industrial, data and human resources chains," Xi said.

Turning fruits of sci-tech innovation into benefits for all

Xi called for turning the fruits of scientific and technological innovation into greater benefits for people in all countries.

He said efforts must be made to boost the digital economy, and step up exchanges and cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, biomedicine and modern energy.

Decoupling hurts others' interests without benefiting oneself

Xi said that in the age of economic globalization, attempts to "erect walls" or "decouple" run counter to the law of economics and market principles, and would hurt others' interests without benefiting oneself.

WHO's key role must be given full play

Xi said that the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO) must be given full play in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

"We must put people and their lives above anything else, scale up information sharing and collective efforts, and enhance public health and medical cooperation," he said.

Stronger int'l vaccine cooperation

Xi called for efforts to bolster international cooperation on the research and development, production and distribution of vaccines in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

He said that efforts should be made to ensure that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need.

Int'l cooperation on climate change

Xi stressed the importance of advancing international cooperation on climate change and doing more to implement the Paris Agreement.

"The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be upheld, and concerns of developing countries on capital, technology and capacity building must be addressed," Xi said.

Diversity is what defines our world

Xi said that diversity is what defines our world and makes human civilization fascinating.

Opposing new 'Cold War,' ideological confrontation

Xi stressed opposing a new "Cold War" and ideological confrontation in whatever forms.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it all the more clear to people around the world that we must reject the cold-war and zero-sum mentality and oppose a new 'Cold War' and ideological confrontation in whatever forms," Xi said.

Equality, mutual respect and trust in state-to-state relations

The principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust must be put front and center in state-to-state relations, Xi said.

"Bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs would not get one any support," Xi said.

"We must advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, and encourage exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to promote the progress of human civilization," Xi said.

China to host 2nd Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations

Xi said China will host the second Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations once the pandemic gets under control.

Xi said the hosting of the conference will be part of China's active efforts to promote inter-civilization dialogue in Asia and beyond.

China to expand health cooperation

Xi said China will expand cooperation with various parties in infectious disease control, public health, traditional medicine and other areas.

China to promote "hard," "soft" connectivity with others

Xi said that China will work with all sides to promote "hard connectivity" of infrastructure and "soft connectivity" of rules and standards in an effort to build a closer partnership for connectivity.

Xi stressed high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Making green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation

Xi called for efforts to strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

Xi also called for improving the BRI International Green Development Coalition, the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road Development and other multilateral cooperation platforms "to make green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation."

Building Belt and Road into pathway to poverty alleviation, growth

Xi said that China will work with all willing participants to build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) into a pathway to poverty alleviation and growth.

By 2030, Belt and Road projects could help lift 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and 32 million people from moderate poverty across the world, Xi said, citing a World Bank report.

"We will act in the spirit of openness and inclusiveness as we work with all willing participants to build the BRI into a pathway to poverty alleviation and growth, which will contribute positively to the common prosperity of humankind," he said.

BRI a public road open to all, not private path

Xi said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a public road open to all, not a private path owned by one single party.

"All interested countries are welcome aboard to take part in the cooperation and share in its benefits," he said.

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, sphere of influence

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence no matter how strong it may grow, Xi said.

China will promote new type of international relations

China will develop friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and promote a new type of international relations, Xi said.

CPC leads Chinese nation in making notable contribution to human civilization, progress

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese nation has made a notable contribution to human civilization and progress, Xi said.

Noting that the year 2021 marks the centenary of the CPC, Xi said that over the last century, the CPC has striven forward against all odds in a relentless pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people, rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, and the common good for the world.

As a result, the Chinese nation has achieved a great transformation from standing up to growing rich, and to becoming stronger, and has thus made a notable contribution to human civilization and progress, according to Xi.

All are welcome to share in opportunities of Chinese market

Xi said that all are welcome to share in the vast opportunities of the Chinese market.

China will take an active part in multilateral cooperation on trade and investment, fully implement the Foreign Investment Law and its supporting rules and regulations, and cut further the negative list on foreign investment, said Xi.

Also, China will continue to develop the Hainan Free Trade Port and develop new systems for a higher-standard open economy, Xi added.

China committed to making vaccines a global public good

Xi said China will honor its commitment of making vaccines a global public good.

China will continue anti-COVID cooperation with the World Health Organization and other countries and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus, Xi said.

