Xi underscores equality, mutual respect and trust in state-to-state relations

Xinhua) 10:14, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust must be put front and center in state-to-state relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs would not get one any support," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

"We must advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, and encourage exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to promote the progress of human civilization," Xi said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)