China will promote new type of international relations: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:13, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China will develop friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and promote a new type of international relations, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
