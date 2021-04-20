China will promote new type of international relations: Xi

Xinhua) 10:13, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China will develop friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and promote a new type of international relations, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)