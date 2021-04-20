Xi says BRI a public road open to all, not private path

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:16, April 20, 2021

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021, on April 20, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 via video link on Tuesday and delivered the keynote speech. Here are some highlights from his address.

On Belt and Road Initiative

- The Belt and Road Initiative is a public road open to all, not a private path owned by one single party.

- China will expand cooperation with various parties in infectious disease control, public health, traditional medicine and other areas.

- China will work with all sides to promote "hard connectivity" of infrastructure and "soft connectivity" of rules and standards in an effort to build a closer partnership for connectivity.

- Efforts should be made to strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

- China will work with all willing participants to build the Belt and Road Initiative into a pathway to poverty alleviation and growth.

Full Text: Keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)