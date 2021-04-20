Home>>
Xi says China to expand health cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:40, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China will expand cooperation with various parties in infectious disease control, public health, traditional medicine and other areas.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
