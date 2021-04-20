Home>>
Xi says China committed to making vaccines a global public good
(Xinhua) 10:28, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China will honor its commitment of making vaccines a global public good.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
China will continue anti-COVID cooperation with the World Health Organization and other countries and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus, Xi said.
