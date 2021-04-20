Xi: China to promote "hard," "soft" connectivity with others

Xinhua) 10:39, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that China will work with all sides to promote "hard connectivity" of infrastructure and "soft connectivity" of rules and standards in an effort to build a closer partnership for connectivity.

Xi stressed high-quality Belt and Road cooperation while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

