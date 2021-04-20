Xi calls for making green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 10:35, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

While delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, Xi also called for improving the BRI International Green Development Coalition, the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road Development and other multilateral cooperation platforms "to make green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation."

