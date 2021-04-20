Home>>
Diversity is what defines our world: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:53, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that diversity is what defines our world and makes human civilization fascinating.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
