Xi stresses int'l cooperation on climate change

Xinhua) 10:54, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the importance of advancing international cooperation on climate change and doing more to implement the Paris Agreement.

"The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be upheld, and concerns of developing countries on capital, technology and capacity building must be addressed," Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)