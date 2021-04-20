Home>>
China to host 2nd Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:41, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China will host the second Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations once the pandemic gets under control.
Xi made the announcement while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
Xi said the hosting of the conference will be part of China's active efforts to promote inter-civilization dialogue in Asia and beyond.
