Xi calls for stronger int'l vaccine cooperation

Xinhua) 10:56, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to bolster international cooperation on the research and development, production and distribution of vaccines in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

He said that efforts should be made to ensure that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

