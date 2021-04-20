Home>>
Xi says WHO's key role must be given full play
(Xinhua) 10:57, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO) must be given full play in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
"We must put people and their lives above anything else, scale up information sharing and collective efforts, and enhance public health and medical cooperation," he said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.