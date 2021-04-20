Home>>
Xi stresses upholding true multilateralism
(Xinhua) 11:13, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed following the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and upholding true multilateralism.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.