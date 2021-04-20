Xi stresses making responsible, wise choices for humanity's future

Xinhua) 11:16, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the world to make responsible and wise choices when trying to answer two important questions regarding the future of humanity.

When answering the questions of where humanity should go from here and what kind of future to create for future generations, it is crucial that we bear in mind the shared interests of mankind, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

