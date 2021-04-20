No fundamental change in trend toward multi-polar world: Xi

Xinhua) 11:14, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed that there is no fundamental change in the trend toward a multi-polar world.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

Economic globalization is showing renewed resilience, and the call for upholding multilateralism and enhancing communication and coordination has grown stronger, noted Xi.

